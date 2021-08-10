American Express (NYSE:AXP) Position Raised by Invst LLC

Invst LLC raised its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,735 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.8% during the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,473 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 7,502 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.1% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,273 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 141,352 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $23,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at $529,000. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

AXP traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.10. The company had a trading volume of 103,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,491,084. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $179.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.86.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $173.00 target price (up from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. began coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.31.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

