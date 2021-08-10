American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.400-$9.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.50.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Shares of American Financial Group stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.41. 7,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,234. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. American Financial Group has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $141.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.96.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 29.48%. On average, analysts expect that American Financial Group will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

In other news, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.55, for a total value of $2,591,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total value of $561,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,481 shares of company stock worth $16,529,628. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.