American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Downgraded to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $43.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AMH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.79.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $41.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 134.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.15. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $26.96 and a 1 year high of $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 2.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

