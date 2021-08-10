American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AIG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, boosted their price target on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.00.

American International Group stock opened at $51.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.79. American International Group has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 9.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,704,073.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 11,917 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 215,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 129,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 14,675 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 302.7% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 113,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 85,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 54.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,983 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

