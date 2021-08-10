American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,792 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 62,672 shares.The stock last traded at $189.61 and had previously closed at $188.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in American National Group by 11.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,196,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in American National Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in American National Group by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,902,000 after buying an additional 27,473 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in American National Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in American National Group by 244.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the period. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

