American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. American Public Education had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.55%.

Shares of American Public Education stock traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.18. The company had a trading volume of 18,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,069. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.66. American Public Education has a twelve month low of $24.97 and a twelve month high of $41.09. The firm has a market cap of $488.81 million, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.59.

Several research firms have weighed in on APEI. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.29.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

