American Shared Hospital Services (AMS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AMS opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. American Shared Hospital Services has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $5.04.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.