Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.55

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.55 and last traded at C$1.55, with a volume of 57533 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.60.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on USA. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Americas Silver from C$3.95 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Laurentian cut their price target on Americas Silver from C$3.95 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cormark set a C$3.00 price objective on Americas Silver in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Desjardins lowered Americas Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$5.00 to C$2.40 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.84, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of C$206.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.87.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.31). The business had revenue of C$12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.91 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Americas Silver Corp will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

