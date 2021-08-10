Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 22,496 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,496 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $4,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Evolent Health by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 511,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,308 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at $7,145,000. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Evolent Health news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $394,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 6,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $124,192.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,614 shares of company stock valued at $2,454,147. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EVH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Evolent Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Shares of NYSE EVH opened at $23.76 on Tuesday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $24.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.29 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

