Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 1,654 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $4,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PKW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 152.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,040,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646,780 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2,060.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,783,000 after buying an additional 65,495 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 71,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,990,000 after buying an additional 45,102 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 333.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,320,000 after buying an additional 39,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 104.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after buying an additional 39,076 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock opened at $92.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.45. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $57.64 and a 1 year high of $93.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.186 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.