Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 61,955 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 180,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,955 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $4,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,504,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,172,000 after buying an additional 200,330 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,124,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,653,000 after acquiring an additional 125,981 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,678,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,939,000 after purchasing an additional 36,823 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 786,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,721,000 after purchasing an additional 54,387 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter worth about $14,436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PPC. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $22.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $26.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Pilgrim’s Pride had a positive return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

