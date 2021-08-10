Ameriprise Financial Inc. Takes Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 57,021 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Digital Turbine by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $64.48 on Tuesday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $102.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.64.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.26 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 59.51%. Digital Turbine’s revenue was up 260.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group upped their target price on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.93.

In related news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,800,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

