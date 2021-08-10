Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $535.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.83, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.14. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $7.45.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

