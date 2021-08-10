Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21, Fidelity Earnings reports. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.68%.

NASDAQ:AMPH traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.59. 2,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,718. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 410.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.21.

In related news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 31,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $630,795.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,319.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rong Zhou sold 8,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $158,201.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,245 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,158 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

