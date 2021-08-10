Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Director Robert M. Averick Purchases 2,500 Shares

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Director Robert M. Averick bought 2,500 shares of Amtech Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ASYS traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $10.18. The stock had a trading volume of 43,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,284. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $14.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.54. The company has a market cap of $145.10 million, a P/E ratio of -127.25 and a beta of 1.52.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%. Analysts predict that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amtech Systems in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amtech Systems in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Amtech Systems in the first quarter valued at $144,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. 42.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amtech Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

