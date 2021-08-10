Analysts Anticipate Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to Post $0.89 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Copart’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. Copart reported earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Copart will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.52 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. Copart’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Separately, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

CPRT stock traded down $2.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,017,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,943. Copart has a 52 week low of $98.61 and a 52 week high of $149.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 47,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $6,422,959.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349 over the last quarter. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Copart by 7,517.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 864,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,945,000 after purchasing an additional 852,985 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,047,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,285,932,000 after buying an additional 665,082 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 9.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,445,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $849,751,000 after purchasing an additional 531,422 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Copart by 92.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,039,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,913,000 after acquiring an additional 499,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Copart by 12.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,568,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,217,000 after purchasing an additional 496,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

