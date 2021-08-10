Analysts Anticipate Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) to Post -$0.88 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) to report earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tempest Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.94) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.81). Tempest Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($8.40) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tempest Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to ($2.46). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($4.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.11) to ($3.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tempest Therapeutics.

TPST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tempest Therapeutics by 259.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 36,962 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 8,328.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 74,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

TPST traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,840. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98. Tempest Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $41.55.

About Tempest Therapeutics

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in seeking distinct and transformative treatments where there is a significant unmet medical need. The company was founded by Julia C. Owens in January 2012 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

