Analysts Expect Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Will Post Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) will announce earnings per share of $1.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24. Altria Group reported earnings per share of $1.19 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MO. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,496,000 after purchasing an additional 663,656 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 720.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,197,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,080,000 after buying an additional 4,563,420 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,913,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,452,000 after buying an additional 52,080 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,517,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,232,000 after purchasing an additional 187,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.18. The company had a trading volume of 157,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,628,307. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.81. Altria Group has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $88.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.90%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

