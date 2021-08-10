Analysts Expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) will announce $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.29. Healthcare Services Group reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $0.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.24 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 5.38%. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

HCSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

HCSG stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,640. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.91. Healthcare Services Group has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $35.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.209 per share. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 62.88%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 38.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

