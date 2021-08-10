Analysts Expect West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $684.73 Million

Analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) will announce sales of $684.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $679.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $687.70 million. West Pharmaceutical Services reported sales of $548.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full year sales of $2.78 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%.

WST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE:WST traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $426.59. 5,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,500. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $369.50. West Pharmaceutical Services has a one year low of $253.85 and a one year high of $430.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 62.88, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WST. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

