Analysts Issue Forecasts for OraSure Technologies, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OSUR)

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for OraSure Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OraSure Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 1.92%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. OraSure Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.42.

Shares of OSUR opened at $11.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.30. The firm has a market cap of $834.02 million, a PE ratio of -165.55 and a beta of -0.30. OraSure Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $17.79.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 44.2% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 294.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

