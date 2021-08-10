Analysts Set Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) Target Price at $24.00

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on AYLA shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

AYLA stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of -0.71. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $28.68.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 899.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.88%. On average, analysts predict that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AYLA. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,184,000. Institutional investors own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

