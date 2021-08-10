Analysts Set Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) PT at C$48.50

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$49.17.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LIF. Raymond James upped their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock traded up C$0.56 on Thursday, hitting C$48.48. The stock had a trading volume of 97,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,819. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$47.82. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a twelve month low of C$23.47 and a twelve month high of C$50.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.44%. This is a boost from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.11%.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

