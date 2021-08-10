Analysts Set Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Target Price at $24.25

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.25.

Several analysts have commented on LL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of LL stock opened at $19.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $557.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.51. Lumber Liquidators has a 12-month low of $17.45 and a 12-month high of $35.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.50.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $301.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.40 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumber Liquidators news, CEO Charles E. Tyson purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 18.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 16,124 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 170.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 84,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 52,969 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 29.2% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

