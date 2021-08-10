Analysts Set WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Price Target at $30.78

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.22.

WSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th.

In other news, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 948,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $27,886,562.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 758,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $22,309,249.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,521,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,577,402.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,806,760 shares of company stock worth $663,470,812. 23.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 12,952.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $28.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.25. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $30.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $425.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.37 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 5.12%. Equities analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

