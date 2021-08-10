Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Telefônica Brasil (VIV)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Telefônica Brasil (NYSE: VIV) recently:

8/9/2021 – Telefônica Brasil had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $9.50 to $9.70. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Telefônica Brasil was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Telefonica Brasil SA is engaged in providing communication, information and entertainment solutions in the telecommunication sector, in the State of Sao Paulo. The Company also provides multimedia communication services, local voice services, long-distance services, data services, Pay TV services, land-based wireless technology multichannel multipoint distribution service and network services. Telefonica Brasil SA was formerly known as Telecomunicacoes de Sao Paulo S.A. “

7/23/2021 – Telefônica Brasil was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Telefonica Brasil SA is engaged in providing communication, information and entertainment solutions in the telecommunication sector, in the State of Sao Paulo. The Company also provides multimedia communication services, local voice services, long-distance services, data services, Pay TV services, land-based wireless technology multichannel multipoint distribution service and network services. Telefonica Brasil SA was formerly known as Telecomunicacoes de Sao Paulo S.A. “

7/22/2021 – Telefônica Brasil was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Telefonica Brasil SA is engaged in providing communication, information and entertainment solutions in the telecommunication sector, in the State of Sao Paulo. The Company also provides multimedia communication services, local voice services, long-distance services, data services, Pay TV services, land-based wireless technology multichannel multipoint distribution service and network services. Telefonica Brasil SA was formerly known as Telecomunicacoes de Sao Paulo S.A. “

7/14/2021 – Telefônica Brasil was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Telefonica Brasil SA is engaged in providing communication, information and entertainment solutions in the telecommunication sector, in the State of Sao Paulo. The Company also provides multimedia communication services, local voice services, long-distance services, data services, Pay TV services, land-based wireless technology multichannel multipoint distribution service and network services. Telefonica Brasil SA was formerly known as Telecomunicacoes de Sao Paulo S.A. “

Shares of VIV remained flat at $$8.04 during trading hours on Tuesday. 4,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $9.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.46.

Get Telefônica Brasil SA alerts:

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0637 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIV. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,172 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 214.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 283,568 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 94.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the second quarter valued at $9,501,000. 7.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.