Analyzing MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) & Spirits Cap (OTCMKTS:CBEVD)

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) and Spirits Cap (OTCMKTS:CBEVD) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

MGP Ingredients has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirits Cap has a beta of -0.79, indicating that its share price is 179% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MGP Ingredients and Spirits Cap’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGP Ingredients 11.74% 19.64% 12.82% Spirits Cap N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MGP Ingredients and Spirits Cap’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGP Ingredients $395.52 million 3.69 $40.35 million $2.51 26.45 Spirits Cap N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MGP Ingredients has higher revenue and earnings than Spirits Cap.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MGP Ingredients and Spirits Cap, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGP Ingredients 0 2 0 0 2.00 Spirits Cap 0 0 0 0 N/A

MGP Ingredients currently has a consensus price target of $60.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.62%. Given MGP Ingredients’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe MGP Ingredients is more favorable than Spirits Cap.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.4% of MGP Ingredients shares are held by institutional investors. 24.1% of MGP Ingredients shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.8% of Spirits Cap shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MGP Ingredients beats Spirits Cap on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc. engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol. It also includes warehouse services, including barrel put away, barrel storage and barrel retrieval services. The Ingredient Solutions segment consists of specialty starches and proteins and commodity starches and proteins. The company was founded by Cloud L. Cray in 1941 and is headquartered in Atchison, KS.

About Spirits Cap

Spirits Cap Corp. does not have significant operations. The company was formerly known as Capital Beverage Corporation. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

