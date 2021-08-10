Analyzing MP Materials (NYSE:MP) and EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX)

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) and EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get MP Materials alerts:

This table compares MP Materials and EMX Royalty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MP Materials $134.31 million 49.19 -$21.83 million $0.22 175.86 EMX Royalty $5.37 million 46.16 -$4.48 million N/A N/A

EMX Royalty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MP Materials.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.1% of MP Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of EMX Royalty shares are held by institutional investors. 49.7% of MP Materials shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MP Materials and EMX Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MP Materials N/A 8.85% 5.69% EMX Royalty -162.80% -12.80% -12.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MP Materials and EMX Royalty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MP Materials 0 2 6 0 2.75 EMX Royalty 0 0 0 0 N/A

MP Materials presently has a consensus target price of $39.81, suggesting a potential upside of 2.90%. Given MP Materials’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe MP Materials is more favorable than EMX Royalty.

Risk & Volatility

MP Materials has a beta of 4.94, indicating that its share price is 394% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EMX Royalty has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MP Materials beats EMX Royalty on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals. It offers neodymium and praseodymium that are rare earth elements, which in combination form neodymium-praseodymium. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About EMX Royalty

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as Sweden and Norway. The company was formerly known as Eurasian Minerals Inc. and changed its name to EMX Royalty Corporation in July 2017. EMX Royalty Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.