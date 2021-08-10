Analyzing Weichai Power (OTCMKTS:WEICY) & Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE)

Weichai Power (OTCMKTS:WEICY) and Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get Weichai Power alerts:

This table compares Weichai Power and Nuvve’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weichai Power N/A N/A N/A Nuvve N/A -35.64% -10.54%

This table compares Weichai Power and Nuvve’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weichai Power $25.23 billion 0.88 $1.32 billion N/A N/A Nuvve N/A N/A -$1.04 million N/A N/A

Weichai Power has higher revenue and earnings than Nuvve.

Risk & Volatility

Weichai Power has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuvve has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Weichai Power and Nuvve, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weichai Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Nuvve 0 0 1 0 3.00

Nuvve has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.37%. Given Nuvve’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nuvve is more favorable than Weichai Power.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Weichai Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.9% of Nuvve shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Nuvve shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nuvve beats Weichai Power on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weichai Power

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells diesel engines, automobiles, and other major automobile components in China and internationally. It operates through Engines, Automobiles and Automobile Components, and Intelligent Logistics segments. The company provides design, development, production, sale, repair, and import and export of engines and auxiliary products, automobile axles, gear boxes and components, and other automobile components; hydraulic pumps and motors; hydraulic valves; gears and gear transmission devices; ancillary casting and casting products of hydraulic components; internal combustion engines, energy powertrain systems and ancillary products; technical consultation and technical services; leasing of self-owned houses; steel; business management services; and forklift trucks, and warehousing technology and supply chain solution services. It offers its products under various brands, including Weichai Power Engine, Fast Gear, Hande Axle, Shacman Heavy Truck, and Linder Hydraulics. Weichai Power Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Weifang, the People's Republic of China.

About Nuvve

NUVVE Corporation develops vehicle-to-grid (V2G) software technology. The company's Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, GIVe, transforms electric vehicles into grid assets when charging and uses electric vehicles to store and resell energy to the electric grid. The company's technology is a cloud connected application that ensures each vehicle has sufficient charge for its next trip before calculating how much remaining capacity is available to sell to the grid. It serves public organizations, businesses, and homes by reducing the cost of electric infrastructure and reducing CO2 emissions through its programs of workplace vehicle charging and campus fleet vehicle charging, commercial delivery fleet charging, and multi-unit dwelling car sharing and charging. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Weichai Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weichai Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.