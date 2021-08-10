AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ANAB stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.95. 7,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,424. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.84. AnaptysBio has a 52 week low of $13.92 and a 52 week high of $35.85. The stock has a market cap of $628.12 million, a PE ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 0.05.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ANAB shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on AnaptysBio in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

