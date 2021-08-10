AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.33

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.33 and last traded at $15.40, with a volume of 73628 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Investec raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AngloGold Ashanti presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.86.

The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.89.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter worth about $41,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

