ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Price Target Raised to $380.00 at Citigroup

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $345.00 to $380.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ANSS. Bank of America began coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut ANSYS from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $344.11.

ANSS stock opened at $371.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of 71.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $349.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. ANSYS has a 12-month low of $292.79 and a 12-month high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ANSYS will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total value of $219,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,625 shares of company stock worth $556,200. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,457,000 after purchasing an additional 39,511 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 26.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

