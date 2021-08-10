ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Price Target Raised to $380.00 at Citigroup

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $345.00 to $380.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on ANSS. Bank of America began coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut ANSYS from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $344.11.
ANSS stock opened at $371.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of 71.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $349.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. ANSYS has a 12-month low of $292.79 and a 12-month high of $413.19.
In other ANSYS news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total value of $219,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,625 shares of company stock worth $556,200. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,457,000 after purchasing an additional 39,511 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 26.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About ANSYS
ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.
