Anterix (ATEX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) is set to issue its Q1 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 24.37% and a negative net margin of 5,910.31%. On average, analysts expect Anterix to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ATEX stock opened at $60.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.33. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 0.44. Anterix has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $64.96.

In other news, Treasurer Elaine Gangeri sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $41,547.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 36,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,827.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Harris Schwartz sold 3,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $164,722.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,932,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,131 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,859 in the last 90 days. 4.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Anterix from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anterix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

