Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Edmp Inc.

Edmp Inc. decreased its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Anthem makes up approximately 2.9% of Edmp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Anthem by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,037,000 after buying an additional 956,173 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,842,000 after purchasing an additional 715,968 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth $187,713,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,163,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,720,000 after purchasing an additional 392,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 646,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,883,000 after purchasing an additional 335,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Anthem stock traded up $2.25 on Tuesday, hitting $378.57. The stock had a trading volume of 17,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,944. The company has a 50 day moving average of $385.54. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.10 and a twelve month high of $406.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANTM. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.67.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

