Anthony F. Marone, Jr. Sells 394 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $12,667.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BXMT traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.40. The company had a trading volume of 644,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,983. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $33.88.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 56.02% and a return on equity of 8.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.71%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 387.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 57.1% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

BXMT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

