Antiample (XAMP) Trading 25.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Antiample has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and $245.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Antiample has traded 25.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Antiample coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Antiample Profile

XAMP is a coin. Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. The official website for Antiample is www.antiample.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease. AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed. “

Antiample Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antiample directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Antiample should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Antiample using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

