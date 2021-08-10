Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.02 EPS

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by ($1.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of APLS traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.32. 9,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,839. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.39. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $73.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a current ratio of 9.25.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Federico Grossi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $30,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 149,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $7,900,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,178 shares of company stock worth $9,805,800. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.