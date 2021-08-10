Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Insider Joshua Harris Sells 66,055 Shares

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) insider Joshua Harris sold 66,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $4,055,116.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joshua Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, Joshua Harris sold 85,750 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $5,289,917.50.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Joshua Harris sold 116,974 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $6,834,790.82.

On Monday, July 19th, Joshua Harris sold 447,272 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $25,006,977.52.

On Thursday, July 15th, Joshua Harris sold 293,770 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $17,479,315.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Joshua Harris sold 189,875 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $11,671,616.25.

On Friday, July 9th, Joshua Harris sold 336,024 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total value of $20,490,743.52.

On Monday, June 7th, Joshua Harris sold 176,555 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $10,153,678.05.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Joshua Harris sold 255,500 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $14,668,255.00.

NYSE APO traded down $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,153,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,190. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.58. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $64.45.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 34.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APO. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth about $1,265,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth about $947,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth about $315,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth about $2,701,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 12.7% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 22,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APO has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.89.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

