AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Issues Earnings Results

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AppFolio had a return on equity of 62.71% and a net margin of 49.58%.

Shares of AppFolio stock traded down $7.51 on Tuesday, reaching $129.39. The stock had a trading volume of 344,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,419. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.18. AppFolio has a 1 year low of $110.22 and a 1 year high of $186.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.09.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AppFolio stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,905 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised shares of AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $126.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. AppFolio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

