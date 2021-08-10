Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. lowered its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,023 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $265,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.3% in the second quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 33,293 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $512,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Invst LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.0% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $3,426,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $14,436,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,171 shares of company stock worth $43,984,125 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. ICAP upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

AMAT stock traded down $3.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.06. 6,393,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,762,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.23.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 23.02%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

