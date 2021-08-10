Apria (NYSE:APR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Apria (NYSE:APR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.72% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Apria Inc. provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services principally in the United States. It offers home respiratory therapy, obstructive sleep apnea treatment and negative pressure wound therapy. Apria Inc. is based in INDIANAPOLIS. “

Get Apria alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on APR. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Apria from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Apria from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

Shares of NYSE APR traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,496. Apria has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.66.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apria will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Apria news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 5,175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $131,341,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apria in the first quarter worth $676,242,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apria in the first quarter worth $36,528,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apria in the second quarter worth $33,765,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Apria in the first quarter worth $33,516,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apria in the first quarter worth $28,031,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apria (APR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.