Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Raised to $174.00 at Barclays

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $164.00 to $174.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim upgraded Aptiv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Aptiv from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Aptiv from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $154.67.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $165.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.17. Aptiv has a one year low of $82.12 and a one year high of $169.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 45.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Aptiv will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total transaction of $914,727.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,435,831.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $2,470,867. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the second quarter valued at $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 237.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

