Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aptose Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is advancing therapeutics to treat life-threatening cancers, such as acute myeloid leukemia, high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes and other hematologic malignancies. Its lead program APTO-253 has completed a Phase 1 study in patients with solid tumors. Aptose Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.71.

Shares of APTO stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $247.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.52. Aptose Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Warren Whitehead sold 15,400 shares of Aptose Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Donald R. Jr. Wilson bought 57,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $151,577.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter worth $144,000. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter worth $159,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the second quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter worth $478,000. 59.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

