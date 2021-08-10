AQR Capital Management LLC Has $69,000 Stock Holdings in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) by 76.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 49,757 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ardmore Shipping were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 21.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 319,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 57,273 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter worth $49,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 28.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 10,499 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 74.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

ASC has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.44.

Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.02. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $5.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.60 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%. As a group, analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

