Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,316.15% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%.
Shares of NASDAQ ARCT traded up $2.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.58. The company had a trading volume of 6,558,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,155. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $129.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 2.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a current ratio of 8.81.
In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $400,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.
Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile
Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
