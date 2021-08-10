Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,316.15% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT traded up $2.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.58. The company had a trading volume of 6,558,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,155. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $129.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 2.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a current ratio of 8.81.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $400,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley restated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.54.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

