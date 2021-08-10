Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $71.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 76.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARCT. Robert W. Baird cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arcturus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $48.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a current ratio of 8.81. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $129.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.38.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,316.15% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $400,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCT. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 26.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

