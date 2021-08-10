Arianee Reaches Market Capitalization of $55.85 Million (ARIA20)

Arianee (CURRENCY:ARIA20) traded 60.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 10th. Arianee has a total market capitalization of $55.85 million and $22,932.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Arianee has traded up 117.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Arianee coin can currently be bought for $2.16 or 0.00004759 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00045803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.33 or 0.00159289 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.92 or 0.00147360 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,314.66 or 0.99788039 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002799 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $370.74 or 0.00816419 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Arianee Profile

Arianee’s launch date was May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,844,281 coins. Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject . The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol. Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization. “

Arianee Coin Trading

