ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Acquired by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 208.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,471 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,919,000. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.52. 316,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,575,387. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.62. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $81.33 and a 52 week high of $159.70.

