ARMOR (ARMOR) Price Up 13.7% This Week

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 10th. One ARMOR coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000491 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ARMOR has a total market cap of $26.59 million and $1.93 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ARMOR has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00045626 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $72.27 or 0.00158485 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.79 or 0.00146478 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,487.35 or 0.99753998 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002765 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wolf Safe Poor People (WSPP) traded 130,579.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $371.71 or 0.00815157 BTC.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,836,399 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

