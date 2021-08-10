Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $228.02 Million

Equities analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) will announce sales of $228.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Arvinas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $650.00 million. Arvinas posted sales of $7.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,900.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full year sales of $254.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.20 million to $667.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $76.53 million, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $142.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arvinas.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 782.95%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARVN. Northern Trust Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.07.

In related news, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $1,533,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,004.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $56,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,391,691.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,864 shares of company stock valued at $7,806,654. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Arvinas by 5.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arvinas by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Arvinas by 253.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARVN stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $92.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,754. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.80. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $108.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 2.02.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arvinas (ARVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.